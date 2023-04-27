ergonis has announced Typinator 9, a major update to their text expansion tool.

The new version comes with a fresh and modern user interface, which is designed to enhance productivity and speed up workflows. Typinator is now also available in Spanish .

To celebrate this new version ergonis is offering a 20% discount during the first 2 weeks, by using the coupon: “TYPINATOR9-IS-HERE”. Typinator 9 is priced at US $29.99 for new purchases, is discounted by 50% for those with previous licenses, and is available for free for those who purchased on or after Oct. 1, 2022. A demo is available at ergonis.com/typinator.







