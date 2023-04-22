As noted by MacRumors, three new Mac model identifiers were recently added to a Find My configuration file on Apple’s backend, as discovered by Nicolás Álvarez (via @aaronp613).

The new identifiers are Mac14,8, Mac14,13, and Mac14,14. MacRumors says they could refer to the long-awaited Mac Pro with Apple Silicon or an updated Mac Studio (pictured). However, in an interview with MacRumors, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman doesn’t think we’ll see a revamped Mac Pro at June’s Worldwide Developer Conference.

And he doesn’t anticipate an upgrade of the Mac Studio until the M3 processors are ready, probably in the last half of the year. The identifiers could refer to an updated iMac, but the Sellers Research Group (that’s me) doesn’t expect those until the fall when the M3 is ready.





Like this: Like Loading...

Related