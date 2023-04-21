Moft’s US$31.99 Snap Case for the iPhone is a solid, reasonably-priced case for iPhone 13 and 14 models. At first glance, there seems to be nothing special about it, but it works with Moft’s MagSafe-compatible, snap-on wallets that will help some folks eliminate the need for a separate wallet.

The $29.99 slim Snap-on Phone Stand & Wallet (pictured above) holds up to three credit or debit cards and doubles as a hands-free phone stand with a “floating” mode, as well as portrait and landscape modes. It’s available in 18 colors; plus you can add a monogram for a personal touch.

The Snap-on Phone Stand & Wallet is a mere 0.2 inches thick and only weighs 1.5 ounces. It’s very durable, being made of vegan leather and fiberglass. It comes with two magnetic wall stickers, but they won’t work when used with the Snap Case — which kinda defeats the purpose.

The Flash Wallet, also $29.95, boasts a classic bi-fold design that holds two cards and has a clear interior window to display an ID or credentials to simplify checking in at airports and other places. As a phone stand it also offers multi-view angles from 45°-60°.

Moft’s snap-on wallets aren’t big enough for an old-school guy like me who has more than three cards (including my Apple World Today business cards) and likes to carry a few bills, as well. However, if you only need to take 2-3 cards with you, Mott’s Snap Case and snap-on wallets are a fine combo.

Apple World Today rating (out of 5 stars): ★★★★

