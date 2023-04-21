Apple TV+’s The Last Thing He Told Me ranks third on this week’s top 10 streaming chart by Reelgood. And the streaming services’s Tetris movies comes in at eighth. It has made the list since it premiered on March 31.

Other shows in the top 10 list are: Beef (first place): Cocaine Bear (second place); The Night Agent (fourth place); The Last Kingdom: Seven Knights Must Die (fifth place); Yellowjackets (sixth place); Succession (seventh place); The Marvelous Ms. Maisel (ninth place); and John Wick (10th place).

About Apple TV+

