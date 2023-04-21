China’s newest Apple Store, located at the upscale shopping centre The MixC in Shenzhen’s Luohu district, will open on April 28, reports the South China Morning Post.

This opening will expand the tech giant’s network of bricks-and-mortar retail shops in mainland China to 46 locations. With the opening of the store, Apple should have (by my count) 531 stores spread across 25 counties and regions. There are 273 Apple retail stores in the United States as of February 27, 2023. The state with the most number of Apple locations in the US is California, with 54 retail stores, which is about 20% of all Apple retail stores in the US.

The launch of the second Shenzhen retail store follows the launch of new Apple Stores in Wuhan, capital of central Hubei province, last year and in Changsha, capital of south central Hunan province, in 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related