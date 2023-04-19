Ahead of Earth Day, Apple has announced “major progres”s toward its ambitious goal to make every product carbon neutral by 2030, including a new framework for sharing the reduced climate impact of new models of iPhone, iPad, MacBook Air, and Apple Watch.

The company is also announcing new partnerships for innovating climate solutions and engaging communities, and inviting customers to learn and take action with new curated collections and tailored activities across Apple platforms.

Already carbon neutral for its global corporate operations, Apple says it’s decreased its comprehensive carbon footprint by over 45% since 2015, even as the company’s revenue has grown by over 68%during that same period. In total last year, the company’s extensive environmental efforts — including expanding renewable energy across its global supply chain, and building products with recycled and other low-carbon materials — avoided more than 28 million metric tons of carbon.

“We are closer than ever to achieving our vision of Apple 2030 — our ambitious goal to make every product carbon neutral by 2030 — and we are thrilled to celebrate the tremendous progress with our customers this Earth Day,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives. “Our customers can use their Apple devices knowing they are made with the environment in mind — that means more clean energy, more industry-leading durability, even greater efficiency, and more recycled and low-carbon materials than ever before.”

Detailing this progress, the 2023 Environmental Progress Report released today highlights the company’s continued work with recycling innovation, stewardship of natural resources, and clean energy initiatives. Additionally, Apple released its annual People and Environment in Our Supply Chain Report.

What’s more, Apple has released a new framework to share how its environmental efforts around renewable energy, efficiency, and materials innovation are already significantly reducing the climate impact of Apple products. To showcase this progress clearly for customers, Apple also released updated Product Environment Reports for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, iPad (10th generation), MacBook Air with the M2 chip, and Apple Watch Series 8.

Earth Day is an annual event on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. First held on April 22, 1970, it now includes a wide range of events coordinated globally by EARTHDAY.ORG including 1 billion people in more than 193 countries.

