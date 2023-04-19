Apple manufacturing partner Foxconn’s wages fall below US$3 per hour in Shenzhen as Apple shifts supply chain away from China, according to the South China Morning Post.

The article, quoting “job posts from agencies,” says the company’s facility in China’s southern technology hub was offering rates of 19 to 20 yuan (US$2.76 to US$2.90) per hour this week for smartphone assembly line and component production roles. That’s down from the same period last year, when Foxconn was offering 22 to 26 yuan for the same jobs.

The latest recruitment ad published by the Zhengzhou plant on Tuesday offered up to 2,500 yuan in subsidies to new hires, a fraction of the 6,500 yuan offered in April 2022.

