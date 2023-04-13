Apple is in talks with suppliers to make Mac laptops in Thailand as the tech giant continues to expand its manufacturing footprint outside of China amid geopolitical uncertainties, according to Nikkei Asia.

The article says the suppliers involved in the talks already have manufacturing complexes in Thailand for other clients and are discussing possible assembly and production of components and modules for Mac laptops. The company has also been mass producing its Apple Watch in Thailand for more than a year, sources told Nikkei Asia.

Apple has increasingly looked for ways to lessen its dependence on China. The tech giant has accelerated plans to shift some of its production outside China, long the dominant country in its supply chain. According to The Wall Street Journal, Apple has been telling suppliers to plan more actively for assembling Apple products elsewhere in Asia, particularly India and Vietnam,

For example, on Nov. 11, 202, Reuters reported that Apple supplier Foxconn plans to quadruple the workforce at its iPhone factory in India over two years. The article said this points to “a production adjustment as it faces disruptions in China.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related