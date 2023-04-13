Another day, another (potential) lawsuit. Bizmodeline, a “patent troll” that owns more than 1500 patents, claims that Apple Pay infringed upon one of its patents, reports Business Korea.

According to the company, the payment method of Apple Pay infringes upon its patent applied for in 2005. Bizmodeline is claiming that the method of Apply Pay is almost identical to the content of their patent, including claims.

By the way, a patent troll is an individual or an organization that purchases and holds patents for unscrupulous purposes such as stifling competition or launching patent infringement suits. In legal terms, a patent troll is a type of non-practicing entity: someone who holds a patent but is not involved in the design or manufacture of any product or process associated with that patent.

