Opera has extended its free browser VPN service to Opera Browser for iOS. Already available to some users for early access, the full rollout will be completed within the coming weeks.

With the addition of its VPN service to iOS, Opera becomes the first browser company to offer a built-in, free VPN on every platform. Opera’s VPN service requires no subscription, no logging into an account, and no additional extensions. Users simply need to toggle a switch in the main menu to browse in peace, since the Opera Browser makes sure VPN traffic is encrypted and IP address is private, says Jørgen Arnesen, EVP Mobile at Opera.

A no-log service, the VPN doesn’t collect any personal data or information related to users’ browsing history or originating network address, ensuring anonymity, he adds. As mentioned, to start using the free VPN, users just need to download the Opera Browser for iOS and turn the VPN on in the app. The full rollout will be completed within the coming weeks, so VPN will become available for all users shortly. More information is available on the official website.

