As noted by MacRumors, Apple is planning two new Apple Watch activity challenges for Earth Day and International Dance Day, which are set to be celebrated on Saturday, April 22 and Saturday, April 29, respectively.

The activity challenges will be displayed as notifications on the smartwatch in the days leading up to the events. To earn the Earth Day award, Apple Watch owners will need to do a workout that lasts for 30 minutes or more.

On International Dance Day, Apple Watch users can earn an award by completing a Dance workout that lasts for 20 minutes or more.

