India’s smartphone exports have more than doubled, reaching over US$11 billion in the fiscal year that ended in March, according to data from India Cellular and Electronics Association and government officials — as reported by TechCrunch.

Apple made up almost half of the total exports, with an estimated $5 billion to $5.5 billion. Samsung ranked second with about $4 billion.

According to analysts at JP Morgan, Apple is set to further expand its manufacturing capabilities in India, with plans to produce 25% of all iPhones by 2025. And Apple’s contribution to “Made in India”smartphone shipments reached 25% in value terms last year, reports Counterpoint Research.

When it comes to India, Apple will open its first retail stores in the country later this month. On April 11, Apple announced it will open its doors to customers at two new retail locations in India: Apple BKC in Mumbai on April 18, and Apple Saket in Delhi on April 20.

