As noted by MacRumors, analyst Jeff Pu says Apple plans an iPhone SE with a custom-designed 5G modem in 2025. He adds that the modem will be manufactured by Apple’s chipmaking partner TSMC.

However, the Sellers Research Group (that’s me) is dubious of this rumor. In fact, I’m doubtful that we’ll see the return of the iPhone SE in any form or fashion.

Rumors of a fourth generation iPhone SE have popped up, then been disputed for months now. For example, in December 2022 analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple would cancel or postpone mass production for the planned 2024 iPhone SE 4.

In a series of tweets, he said this is likely due to the consistently lower-than-expected shipments of mid-to-low end iPhons (e.g. SE 3, 13 mini, and 14 Plus). Kuo added that there are also concerns that the full-screen design of the SE 4 will lead to an increase in higher costs/selling prices.

“As a result, Apple may need to reconsider the product positioning and return on investment for the SE 4,” he said. “Additionally, reducing unnecessary new product development expenses will also help the company navigate the challenges of the global economic recession in 2023.”

In February 2023 Kuo back-tracked and said that Apple had revived plans for a next gen iPhone SE that would arrive in 2024. He said the biggest change is that it will feature an OLED display instead of an LCD. Overall, the SE 4 will be a minor modification of the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, he adds. The current iPhone SE has a 4.7-inch screen.

However, I think Kuo’s December 2022 post was correct. I don’t think Apple has any plans to update the iPhone SE, especially in this tough economic climate.

About an Apple modem

However, I’m 99.9% certain that Apple is working hard on its own branded 5G modem. Apple currently uses Qualcomm modems. However, the tech giant Intel’s smartphone modem business in July 2019 and added 2,200 Intel engineers to its chipset operations globally. I expect to see Apple’s modem debut next year.

