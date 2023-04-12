Apple TV+ doesn’t cancel a lot of its shows, but it has canceled “Amber Brown,” its single-camera kids/family comedy series based on the bestselling books by Paula Danziger, reports Deadline.

The news comes more than eight months after the series’ 10-episode first season was released on July 29. The options on the cast have lapsed, according to Deadline.

About ‘Amber Brown’

Here’s how “Amber Brown” is described: From Emmy Award-nominated writer and director Bonnie Hunt and based on the bestselling book series by Paula Danziger, with over 10 million copies in print, “Amber Brown” is an unfiltered look at a girl finding her voice through art and music in the wake of her parents’ divorce.

Directed and written by Hunt (“Life with Bonnie,” “Return To Me”), the 10-episode, live-action series stars Carsyn Rose (“The Rookie,” “Cousins for Life”), Sarah Drew (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Cruel Summer”) with an ensemble cast including Darin Brooks (“Blue Mountain State,” “The Croods: Family Tree”) as Max, Ashley Williams (“How I Met Your Mother,” “The Jim Gaffigan Show”) as Pam, Michael Yo (“Kevin Can Wait”) as Philip and newcomer Liliana Inouye (“The Slows”) as Brandi Colwin.

