Apple has released iOS 15.7.5 and iPadOS 15.7.4 for older iPhones and iPad. They deal with vulnerabilities that Apple says “may have been actively exploited.”

iOS 15.7.5 and iPadOS 15.7.5 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

In addition to iOS 15.7.5, Apple has also released macOS Big Sur 11.7.6, as well as macOS Monterey 12.6.5. Users can download the free updates on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings.

