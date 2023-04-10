As noted by 9to5Mac, a new collection of workouts has arrived on Apple Fitness+. Instead of a traditional theme, the new workouts are all inspired by the Apple TV+ show, “Ted Lasso.”

The new Lasso-inspired workouts are:

° Cycling with Sherica – 30 minutes. Ride through 14 all-out intervals that range from 25 seconds to just over a minute.

° Strength with Kyle – 20 minutes. This total-body workout has five moves with a soccer theme done three times through.

° HIIT with Bakari – 20 minutes. Power through exercises that include squats, striders, and soccer-inspired moves.

° Treadmill with Emily – 10 minutes minutes. This run has three progressive builds that work up to an all-out intensity.

About Apple Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ is available as a subscription service for US$9.99 (US) per month or $79.99 per year, and can be shared with up to five other family members. It’s included in the Apple One Premier plan, which, where available, also gives customers access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and iCloud+ with 2TB of storage, and can be shared with up to five other family members.

Fitness+ is available in Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, the UAE, the UK, and the US.

