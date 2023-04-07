Tony Award-nominee Domhnall Gleeson is set to join the cast of Apple Original Films’ “Echo Valley,” a new dramatic feature and original screenplay by Brad Ingelsby, and starring Academy Award-winner Julianne Moore and multi-Emmy Award-nominee Sydney Sweeney, reports Deadline.

Hailing from Apple Studios, and produced by Scott Free Films and The Walsh Company, the film will be directed by BAFTA Award-winner Michael Pearce.

About ‘Echo Valley’

Here’s how the movie is described: “Echo Valley” is rooted in southeastern Pennsylvania, where a grieving woman named Kate Garrett (Moore) lives in isolation on a 22-acre farm. Her days of boarding and training horses at Echo Valley Farm are interrupted when her wayward daughter Claire (Sweeney) shows up one night, covered in someone else’s blood. As the synopsis puts it, that sets into motion “a heart-pounding thriller about just how far a mother will go to save her child.”

