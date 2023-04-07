Apple has announced that it’s rolled out out its all-new Map app across Austria, Croatia, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, and Slovenia

The tech giant says that Maps now brings more detailed road coverage, better navigation, three-dimensional landmarks, and features like Look Around, Natural Language Guidance, and more. Maps now helps millions of people in over 200 countries and territories navigate and explore the world.

“Apple Maps is the best way to explore and navigate the world, all while protecting your privacy. We are excited to bring this experience to even more users with the new features we’re rolling out today,” says Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services. “Maps has been rebuilt from the ground up, with better navigation, richer detail, more accurate information for places, and remarkable features that only Apple can deliver, like Look Around, Natural Language Guidance, and more. Now it is easier than ever for users to find the places they love and get to where they’re going.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related