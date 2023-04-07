EZVIZ Inc. has announced the US launch of the H8 3K Pan & Tilt Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera.

Boosted by on-board AI algorithms, it can, as you’d expect, detect activity and movement. Other features include 360° panoramic coverage, AI powered human/vehicle detection, auto tracking, active defense with siren and strobe light, camera call initiation with a hand wave, two way talk and color night vision.

It’s motorized to see in all directions. The H8 3K Pan & Tilt Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera is available from Amazon for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of US$149.99.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related