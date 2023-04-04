Apple TV+ has announced that new episodes of the Emmy Award-winning hit “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” to premiere globally on Friday, June 23.

This season, the stars — sharing a car, singing along to their personal playlists and embarking on new adventures — will include Alanis Morissette, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Avril Lavigne, Cedric the Entertainer, Lea Michele, Alison Brie, Darren Criss, Yungblud, Cara Delevingne, Danny Pudi, the casts of “Ghosts,” “Girls5eva” Apple TV+’s “The Afterparty,” and more.

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series” landed top honors at the 2022 Emmy Awards, winning Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series for its fifth consecutive Emmy win. The series has been nominated every year since eligible and won an Emmy for each of its previous four seasons. Further recognition for the series includes multiple Producer Guild Award wins, a Critics Choice Real TV Awards win and a Hollywood Critics Association Television Award nomination.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related