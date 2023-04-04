Apple TV+ has revealed the trailer for “Jane,” a new 10-episode mission-driven series for kids and families inspired by the work of world-renowned ethologist and conservationist, Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and a United Nations Messenger of Peace.

From Emmy Award winner J.J. Johnson (“Dino Dana,” “Endlings,” “Ghostwriter”), Sinking Ship Entertainment and the Jane Goodall Institute, “Jane” premieres globally on Friday, April 14 on Apple TV+.

About ‘Jane’

Here’s how the series is described: Ava Louise Murchison (“Reacher”) stars as Jane Garcia, a nine-year-old budding environmentalist on a quest to save endangered animals. Using her powerful imagination, Jane takes her best friends David, played by Mason Blomberg (“Shameless”), and Greybeard the chimpanzee on epic adventures to help protect wild animals all around the world because, according to her idol Dr. Jane Goodall: “Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help. Only if we help, can they be saved.”

The cast also includes Tamara Almeida (“Secrets at the Inn”), Dan Abramovici (“Wayne”), newcomer Jazz Allen and Sam Marra (“Stumptown”). Guest stars include Emmy Award winner Mary-Louise Parker (“Weeds”), Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (“The Mandalorian”), Al Rodrigo (“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”), Lucian-River Chauhan (“Encounter”), Samantha Walkes (“Orphan: First Kill”), Brian George (“The Neighborhood”) and Academy Award nominee Graham Greene (“Dances with Wolves”).

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related