° From AppleInsider: Months after its launch, Netflix’s ad-supported plan has finally made it to the Apple TV with limited quality and streaming.

° From iMore: The just-released Apple Music Classical takes the top spot in Apple App Store rankings.

° From MacRumors: Apple today added refurbished Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE 2 models to its online store in the United States, offering the latest Apple Watches at a discounted price for the first time.

° From G1: An Apple Watch takes a dive without its owner but is recovered a day later and returned without damage thanks to Lost Mode.

° From 9to5Mac: Another auction is starting for the latest sealed original iPhone (model A1203) coming from Wright auction house.

° From Deadline: When it comes to diversity in film, streaming far outpaced theatrical releases last year, according to a new report from UCLA, which found that diversity has taken “a step back in theatrical films but strides forward in streaming.”

