Apple TV+ is teaming with Universal Television and Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video to adapt author Jonathan Eig’s book, “Luckiest Man: The Life and Death of Lou Gehrig,” as a scripted television series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

From the report: “Dan Kay (the upcoming Spider & Jessie) is on board to co-write the script alongside the author, Eig, and serve as showrunner on the drama, which is currently in the development stages. Eig will be credited as a co-exec producer. Peter Farrelly (Apple’s The Greatest Beer Run Ever) is attached as an exec producer and would direct the pilot should the untitled drama move forward. Michael Uslan, David Uslan and Charles Wessler will also exec produce alongside Saturday Night Live mastermind Michaels and his son, Broadway Video creative exec Eddie Michaels.”

The drama has a working title of “The Luckiest Man,”which is a nod to the Hall of Famer’s iconic 1939 retirement speech that came two months after he was diagnosed with ALS, which is now known as “Lou Gehrig’s disease.”

About Lou Gehrig

Henry Louis Gehrig was a professional first baseman who played 17 seasons in Major League Baseball (MLB) for the New York Yankees (1923–1939). He was famous for his hitting ability and for his durability, which earned him his nickname “the Iron Horse.”

Gehrig is widely regarded as one of the greatest baseball players of all time. He was an All-Star seven consecutive times, a Triple Crown winner once, an American League (AL) Most Valuable Player twice, and a member of six World Series champion teams.

He had a career .340 batting average, .632 slugging average, and a .447 on base average. Gehrig hit 493 home runs and had 1,995 RBIs. He has the highest ratio of runs scored plus runs batted in per 100 plate appearances (35.08) and per 100 games (156.7) among Hall of Fame players. In 1939, he was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fameand was the first MLB player to have his uniform number (4) retired by a team.

Gehrig is also known for playing in 2,130 consecutive games for the Yankees, a magnificent streak long thought to have been unbreakable until Cal Ripken, Jr. came along.

