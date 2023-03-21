The iPhone 15 models will sport support for faster charging speeds when used with MFi-certifiated USB-chargers, analyst Ming-chi Kuo says in his latest post on Medium.

“I believe Apple will optimize the fast charging performance of MFi-certified chargers for the iPhone 15,” he says. ‘Among Apple’s chargers, the 20W USB-C model is the most cost-effective choice for iPhone users, resulting in strong replacement demand for 20W USB-C chargers.”

The iPhone 15 line-up will probably debut in September or October. Here’s a round-up of some of the other rumors about them:

° The volume controls on the side of the iPhone 15 Pro may be a single unified rocker button.

° The line-up will have thinner bezels.

° Pro models may pack 8GB of RAM.

° Only the highest-end model will sport a periscope lens.

° The iPhone 15’s volume button and power button will adopt a solid-state button design (similar to the home button design of iPhone 7/8/SE2 and 3) to replace the physical/mechanical button design.

° The iPhone 15 and ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro’s USB-C port and accompanying charging cables will feature a Lightning-like authenticator chip, potentially limiting their functionality with accessories that aren’t Apple-approved.

° The iPhone 15 Pro will be offered in a “stunning new dark red color option.”

° iPhone 15 Pro models will have improved LiDAR scanners that offer better battery life and improved performance.

° The iPhone 15 Pro Max will be thicker than its precedessor despite having a slightly reduced height and width, but it could offer a less protrusive camera rear array.

° The standard iPhone 15 models may lack support for ProMotion and an always-on display.

° The iPhone 15 Pro models will see a price increase due to several rumored hardware upgrades.

