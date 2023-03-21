About 870,000 Samba TV-measured U.S. households tuned in to the first episode of season three of Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” in the first four days since it debuted on the streaming service, according to the audience analytics company. That’s up about 59% from the 546,000 households Samba measured for the Season 2 premiere.

Deadline notes “that this doesn’t tell the whole viewing story, though it does give a pretty good picture of the premiere’s performance.” Samba TV doesn’t measure mobile; however, their sample includes a panel of 3 million terrestrial TVs, weighted to the U.S. Census. By contrast, Samba TV’s panel is nearly 100x larger than Nielsen’s household footprint of 45,000 homes, notes Deadline.

The third season of “Ted Lasso” debuted on Wednesday, March 15 and will be followed by new episodes weekly, every Wednesday. Moving to its new mid-week premiere, it’s marks the first Apple TV+ series to launch midweek.

