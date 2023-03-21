The global smartphone market declined by 19% year-over-year to 302.64 million units in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to new data from Counterpoint Research. Apple replaced Samsung as the top smartphone player during the time period, driven by the recent launch of the iPhone 14 series.

Samsung’s shipments declined by 16% year-over-year and 9% quarter-over-quarter to 58.3 million. Apple and OPPO were the only top-five smartphone brands to grow quarter-over-quarter, with shipments increasing 42% and 4% respectively, according to Counterpoint.

The research group says that 2022 annual global smartphone shipments declined by 12% to 1.2 billion units. That’s the lowest since 2013.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related