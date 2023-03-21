By Dustin Darnell

The US$49.99 iWALK PowerGrip Mag MagSafe Battery Pack features a built-in powerful N50 magnet ring that attaches it firmly to the back of your phone.

Slim and lightweight, the PowerGrip also features a finger ring so you can keep a grip on your phone whilst charging it at the same time. The iWALK PowerGrip Mag MagSafe Battery Pack locks into place very well on an iPhone 14 Pro (which is what I tested it with). T

he Mag Safe gets a nice assist from the “Mag-Suction” technology. There are two black strips below the Mag Safe area that give the battery pack additional adhesion to the iPhone. I was impressed and somewhat in disbelief at how well the battery pack stays on the phone. The battery pack is powered on by a small button. When powered on or charging, the remaining batter percentage is displayed.

The only con of this product is the finger ring is very difficult to bend away from the phone for someone without long fingernails. This could benefit from a small indentation to help get a finger under the ring.

With LED power indicators and a USB-C 18W PD input and output, the iWALK PowerGrip Mag MagSafe Battery Pack is a solid powe rbank choice.

Apple World Today rating (out of 5 stars): ★★★★

