The Kremlin has told officials involved in preparations for Russia’s 2024 presidential election to stop using iPhones because of concerns that the devices are vulnerable to Western intelligence agencies, according to Reuters.

The article says the Russian newspaper Kommersant reported that Sergei Kiriyenko, the first deputy head of the presidential administration, informed domestic political officials at a government seminar that they will need to switch to different phones by April 1.

“It’s all over for the iPhone: either throw it away or give it to the children,” one unnamed meeting participant allegedly said. “Everyone will have to do it in March.”

This isn’t the first brush-up between Apple and the Russian government. For example:

° In July 2022, for about 12 hours, Russia’s Rostelecom tried repeatedly to route users of Apple services through own servers, even through countermeasures applied by Apple engineers., according to a report from MANRS.

° In September 2022, Apple removed the iOS apps belonging to VK, the technology conglomerate behind Russia’s version of Facebook called VKontakte, from its App Store globally due to the latest round of UK sanctions on the country, per The Verge.

° Apple paid a 906 million rouble (about US$12.12 million) fine in a Russian antitrust case alleging abuse of its dominance in the mobile apps market, Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) said.

