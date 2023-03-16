The official National Basketball Association (NBA) app for the iPhone has been updated with support for Live Activities, which means you can view live scores of games.

According to Apple, “Live Activities is a new feature that helps users stay on top of things that are happening in real-time, such as a sports game, workout, ride-share, or food delivery order, right from the Lock Screen.”

Speaking of the NBA, Apple is still undecided on whether it will make a bid for streaming rights for the league. The Information says the NBA wants to sell a national streaming-only package, alongside two national TV deals. The article says the NBA is looking to “triple its current revenue” from TV deals, so Apple may back out of the running.

