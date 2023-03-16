When baseball umpires make a bad call and a dugout appeals, fans watching on Apple TV+ “will get live footage of the replay room for transparency into how calls are made,” reports AppleInsider.

Apple hosts Friday Night Baseball with the Apple TV+ service for Major League Baseball games, along with live pre-game and post-game shows and live commentary. AppleInsider notes that, starting with the 2023 season, Zoom video calls are making their way into baseball broadcasts on MLB Network and Apple TV+.

Almost a year ago, Apple and Major League Baseball (MLB) announced “Friday Night Baseball,” a weekly doubleheader with live pre- and postgame shows, will be available to fans in eight countries exclusively on Apple TV+.

In addition to “Friday Night Baseball,” fans in the U.S. will be able to enjoy “MLB Big Inning,” a live show featuring highlights and look-ins airing every weeknight during the regular season. Baseball fans in the U.S. and Canada will also have access to a new 24/7 livestream with MLB game replays, news and analysis, highlights, classic games, and more, as well as a full complement of on-demand programming, including highlights and MLB-themed original content.

Fans can watch marquee games on Friday nights, free from local broadcast restrictions, across devices where Apple TV+ can be found, including on the Apple TV app on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and HD, and on tv.apple.com, along with select smart TVs, gaming consoles, and cable set-top boxes. “Friday Night Baseball” will be available on Apple TV+ — and, for a limited time, without the need for a subscription.

Apple and MLB also provide enhanced league and team coverage for fans to easily follow the league or their favorite teams in Apple News, with the ability to watch highlights right in the News app.

