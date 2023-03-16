Synology has released the 4-bay Synology DiskStation DS423+, the latest in its lineup of all-in-one storage solutions for home office and small business use.

Powered by the Synology DiskStation Manager (DSM) operating system, the DS423+ offers comprehensive solutions that can protect and manage business data, facilitate collaboration on documents, provide remote file access, and serve as the hub for an IP camera-based surveillance system, all within a compact desktop format, according to Anya Lin, product manager at Synology. “

With a maximum storage capacity of 72 terabytes, the DS423+ is targeted to teams of professionals, small businesses looking to step into the world of centralized storage, or to serve as an edge node in distributed deployments. DSM on the DS423+ leverages the Btrfs file system to safeguard data against corruption, and allows users to quickly reverse any unintended or malicious changes through the use of snapshot technology.

The DS423+ comes with two accessible M.2 NVMe slots, which can be used to either enable fast flash caching or create SSD storage volumes without occupying standard drive bays. SSD storage pools are ideal for workloads that require low latency and high random write performance, while SSD cache volumes can significantly boost I/O performance on slower HDD volumes.

The DS423+ delivers file management and sharing with Synology Drive, which combines cross-platform file access with the privacy offered by on-premises storage. Hybrid cloud capabilities provided by Synology Hybrid Share allow users to merge the benefits of on-premises and cloud by storing cold data in the cloud while keeping frequently accessed files cached on the local device for access at LAN speeds.

The Synology DS423+ is available starting today at an manufacturer’s suggested retail price of US$499.99 through Synology partners and resellers worldwide.

