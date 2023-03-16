Season 3 “Ted Lasso” premiered last night. It’s the most popular program on Apple TV+, but JustWatch, an international streaming guide, has ranked the top 10 most popular original shows on the streaming service.

“Ted Lasso” is by far Apple TV’s most popular show – holding 27.1% of the top 10 popularity. “Severance” comes in at number 2, but has over 10% less popularity than Jason Sudekis’s hit show. Also in the top 10 are “The Morning Show,” “Foundation,” “See,” “For All Mankind,” “Black Bird,” “Slow Horses,” “Defending Jacob,” and “Servant.”

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related