Aaron on Twitter tweets that Apple has updated its source code available for developers on GitHub. Along with the usual suspects (macOS, iOS,iPadOS, tvOS, watchOS) it mentions “realityOS” and “Reality Simulator.”

RealityOS (or “rOS”) is rumored to be the name of the operating system that Apple’s “RealityPro” augmented reality/virtual reality head-mounted display will use.

When it comes to the RealityPro, the rumors are abundant. Such a device will arrive this year. Or 2025, Or 2026. It will be a head-mounted display. Or may have a design like “normal” glasses. Or it may be eventually be available in both. The Reality Pro may or may not have to be tethered to an iPhone to work. Other rumors say that it could have a custom-build Apple chip and a dedicated operating system dubbed “rOS” for “reality operating system.” Or perhaps “xrOS” for extended reality operating system.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related