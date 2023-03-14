Apple’s new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are now available for pick-up at Apple retail stores in the U.S. and other countries.

Online pre-orders also begin arriving to customers today. You can use the Apple online store or App Store app to order a ‌yellow iPhone 14 for Apple Store pick-up.

They have a Ceramic Shield front cover, an updated internal design for better sustained performance and easier repairs, and amazing battery life — with iPhone 14 Plus offering the longest battery life of any iPhone ever.

Both models include a dual-camera system for photos and videos, the A15 Bionic chip, and safety capabilities including Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related