Apple Gangnam — the tech giant’s fifth physical retail store in Seoul, South Korea — will open on March 31 at 5 p.m. (local time).

According to the store’s webpage, it’s build in the center of the city. Apple Gangnam is located at 464 Gangnam-daero, Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

With the store’s opening, Apple will have 523 retail stores in 25 counties and regions. There are 273 Apple retail stores in the U.S. The state with the most number of Apple locations is California, with 54 retail stores, which is about 20% of all Apple retail stores in the US.

