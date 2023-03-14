India plans to force smartphone makers like Apple to allow users to remove pre-installed apps, according to Reuters.

The company’s IT ministry also plans to mandate screening of major operating system updates under proposed new security rules, the article adds. According to Reuters, the new rules “could extend launch timelines in the world’s No.2 smartphone market and lead to losses in business from pre-installed apps for players including Samsung, Xiaomi, and Apple.”

“Pre-installed apps can be a weak security point and we want to ensure no foreign nations, including China, are exploiting it. It’s a matter of national security,” an unnamed official told the publication.

This is an interesting development as Apple is reshuffling management of its international businesses to put a bigger focus on India, according to Bloomberg News. This shift will result in India becoming its own sales region at Apple, the report said.

The March 9 article says the tech giant is promoting its head of India Ashish Chowdhary to replace the recently retired Hugues Asseman, who was in charge of India, the Middle East, Mediterranean, East Europe and Africa, according to the report. Chowdhary will now report directly to Michael Fenger, Apple’s head of product sales, according to Bloomberg.

