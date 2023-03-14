Apple has launched Shop with a Specialist over Video, a new live shopping experience on apple.com for customers in the U.S.

The service connects customers looking to purchase iPhone with a retail team member via a safe and secure, one-way video shopping session. With this new service, customers can browse the latest models, explore new features, and learn about Apple Trade In offers, carrier deals, switching to iOS, and various financing options.

Customers can visit apple.com/shop/buy-iphone, and in just a few clicks, connect with an Apple Specialist for service and advice on selecting the best iPhone model. Once connected, customers can compare features, colors, sizes, and find the best deal through the Apple Trade In program or their carrier, according to Karen Rasmussen, Apple’s head of Retail Online.

