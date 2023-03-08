Kensington has expanded its portfolio of data protection solutions with the launch of three new privacy screens.

The SA270 Privacy Screen for Studio Display (K50740WW), SA240 Privacy Screen for iMac 24” (K55170WW), and MagPro™ Elite Magnetic Privacy Screen for MacBook Air 2022 (K58374WW), expand Kensington’s extensive portfolio of privacy screens that enable businesses to reduce the potential loss of confidential and sensitive data

Santiago DelPortillo, global sales engineer at Kensington, says Kensington privacy screens reduce the risk of exposing sensitive and valuable information to unwanted viewers, enabling users to work comfortably and confidently whether working in the office, at home, or on the road.

Easy to install, detach, and reattach, Kensington privacy screens limit viewing angles, reduce harmful blue light by up to 30%, ease eye strain, and diminish glare while helping to protect the screen from scratches, dust and smudges, he adds According to the NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, Kensington was the top privacy filter brand in the U.S. retail channel in Q3 2022, and the MagPro Elite Magnetic Privacy Screen for MacBook 13” was the top selling privacy filter from Q1-Q3 2022.

According to the folks at Kensington, the benefits and features of the Kensington Privacy Screens are:

Limits Viewing Angle – Field of vision is narrowed to +/- 30 degrees, enabling users to work in their usual working position while keeping the information on the screen private and reducing the chances of a visual data breach in the office or in public settings.

– Field of vision is narrowed to +/- 30 degrees, enabling users to work in their usual working position while keeping the information on the screen private and reducing the chances of a visual data breach in the office or in public settings. Blue Light Reduction – Filters out harmful rays by up to 30%, easing eye strain and reducing the chances of blue light interrupting natural sleep patterns.

– Filters out harmful rays by up to 30%, easing eye strain and reducing the chances of blue light interrupting natural sleep patterns. Low Reflective Coating – Reduces glare from outside light sources for improved viewing clarity.

– Reduces glare from outside light sources for improved viewing clarity. Reversible Viewing – One side has a matte finish to reduce glare and fingerprints. The other side is glossy and provides a clearer view of the monitor.

– One side has a matte finish to reduce glare and fingerprints. The other side is glossy and provides a clearer view of the monitor. Seamless Magnetic Attachment – MagPro Elite Magnetic Privacy Screens for MacBook conveniently and easily attach to, and detach from, the MacBook frame without the use of adhesives. Even with the privacy screen attached, the MacBook can close completely to enter sleep mode.

Kensington’s family of privacy screens for MacBook, iMac and Studio Display include:

Like this: Like Loading...

Related