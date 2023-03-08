Apple is planning to “re-examine” its development of artificial intelligence, according to DigiTimes (a subscription is required to read the article).

The article hints that at the tech giant is apparently spurred to do this As ChatGPT embraces the speech-to-text capability and incorporates Whisper application programming interfaces (APIs). ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence chatbot developed by OpenAI and launched in November 2022.

As noted by MacRumors, so far Apple appears has mostly stayed out of the race to develop generative AI tools. While the company recently held its annual AI summit for employees, the following sessions reportedly focused on aspects like healthcare, privacy, and computer vision, rather than its own generative AI technologies.

