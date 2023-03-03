In a new support document, Apple tells how to get a Depth and Water Seal Test for your Apple Watch Ultra.

Apple says you might want to send your Apple Watch Ultra for a Depth and Water Seal Test if:

You’d like to check the functionality of the depth gauge in your Apple Watch Ultra.

You might have caused unseen damage to your Apple Watch Ultra — for example, by crashing while bicycling, or hitting your watch on a rock during a hike.

You should avoid diving with your Apple Watch Ultra if it has visible cracks on the front display or back crystal. Cracks in the display or crystal can allow water to enter and damage your watch, especially if it’s subjected to high water pressure.

For this same reason, the Depth and Water Seal Test can’t be performed if your Apple Watch Ultra has visible cracks. If you’ve inspected your Apple Watch Ultra and it doesn’t have any visible cracks or damage, you can request a Depth and Water Seal Test. You’ll receive your watch (or a replacement) an average of seven to ten business days after you send it to us.

