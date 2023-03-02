Apple has announced it will invest an additional 1 billion euros in German engineering over the next six years as part of its Silicon Design Centre expansion in central Munich.

This is on top of the company’s previous 1 billion euro investment commitment from 2021, when Apple established Munich as the headquarters to its new European Silicon Design Centre. Munich is already Apple’s largest engineering hub in Europe, and the engineering teams there are integral to the new innovations that delight Apple customers around the globe, according to CEO Tim Cook.

Building on Apple’s longstanding presence in Germany and growing investments across Europe, the company says it will design and construct a state-of-the-art research facility at Seidlstrasse. With significant lab space, cutting-edge design, and a central location, the space will be designed to enable Apple’s R&D teams to come together in new ways, enhancing collaboration and innovation.

Apple’s Munich-based teams have contributed to the breakthrough custom silicon designs used in the latest Apple products, as well as critical cellular and power management innovations, according to Johny Srouji, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Technologies. This includes the all-new MacBook Pro featuring M2 Pro and M2 Max, Apple’s next-generation Mac silicon that brings even more power-efficient performance and battery life to users everywhere, he adds.

In addition to Apple’s new Seidlstrasse facility, teams will occupy several additional R&D spaces at Denisstrasse and Marsstrasse as part of the Silicon Design Centre expansion. The three new sites are located across the street from Apple’s recently opened R&D facility at Karlstrasse, creating a hub of invention and innovation in the centre of Munich. Together with engineering sites at Arnulfstrasse and Hackerbrücke, the new facilities form Apple’s European Silicon Design Centre, centrally located in Munich’s Maxvorstadt neighborhood.

