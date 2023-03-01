Mujjo has released the Canopy AirTag Keychain, a new luxe leather keychain with a built-in Apple AirTag holder.

The Canopy AirTag Keychain is made from a single piece of vegetable-tanned Ecco leather that’s Gold Rated by the Leather Working Group for its low environmental impact. It sports a 3D-molded pocket with a hidden magnet to keep your AirTag securely in place.

The Canopy AirTag Keychain is finished with a metal key ring with a corrosion-resistant PVD-coating. It’s available now from mujjo.com and the company’s Amazon Store with prices starting at US$24.

