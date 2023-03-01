Apple has become the largest blue-collar job creator in India’s electronics sector. The tech giant has generated 1 Lakh new direct jobs in the last 19 months, says Inc. 42.

The article, referencing a report by Business Standard, 62% of the new jobs have been created by Foxconn Hon Hai, Pegtron and Wistron, the three contract manufacturers of Apple operating in India.

Inc. 42 notes that the 62,300 jobs created by Apple’s contract manufacturers exceed their job creation commitment under the PLI scheme by around 7,000 new jobs. The three companies are still expected to add a few thousand more jobs by the end of the current financial year.

The report says that Apple’s suppliers in India have created an additional 40,000 jobs, including companies such as Tata Electronics, Salcomp, Avary, Foxlink, Sunwoda and Jabil.

