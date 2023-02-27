Apple’s market share in the Latin American region increased year-over-year (YoY) in quarter four of 2022 and fiscal year 2022, driven by the iPhone 11, reports Counterpoint Research.

The company keeps pumping the 2019 model into the region, as it’s been Apple’s bestselling model in Latin America, adds the research group. However, smartphone shipments declined 14.2% YoY in the fourth quarter of 2022. Shipments fell despite the comparatively slow market in quarter four of 2021, which was constrained by supply chain issues.

Counterpoint says that Samsung, with a 41.6% share, remained the absolute leader in the regional market. It was also the brand with the highest inventory buildup in the Latin America region.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related