Apple’s “RealityPro” — the rumored augmented reality/virtual reality headset — is now expected to be launched this summer at the tech giant’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

Rolf Illenberger, managing director of VRdirect, a company that provides enterprise software solutions for the metaverse and virtual reality, believes a summer Apple announcement will bring a new milestone of maturity to the marketplace.

“When Steve Jobs introduced the iPhone some 15 years ago, some people sat back and saw it as just a phone,” he says. “What we didn’t realize at the time was that it would change our entire computing experience. If Apple does this right, it will further advance our entire experience with technology by placing the technology in front of our eyes instead of having to look down at a handheld device.”

Illenberger says Apple understands (and always has) that seamless software integration is going to be critical to the success of any mixed-reality headset. A WWDC rollout offers the quickest way for the company to make up the market share it doesn’t have right now compared to Meta, he adds.

“It means instead of going forward with a Winter or Spring PR showcase event, Apple has chosen to put its product in front of the group immediately most interested in a high-end headset — developers who will design the applications consumers will gravitate towards,” Illenberger says. “They’ll get an entire week up close with the product and with Apple engineers who designed it.

Rumored integrations like in-air typing, suggest Apple’s initial audience may be more business-to-business focused instead of B2C centric.

“Apple’s initial price point will probably keep traditional consumers on the back burner as early adopters and enterprise users start to understand and build more advanced VR and AR experiences,” Illenberger said. “Unlike Meta’s very vocal desire to corner the metaverse, Apple seems ready to take things slow and steady to win the race.”

About the RealityPro

When it comes to the RealityPro, the rumors are abundant. Such a device will arrive this year. Or 2025, Or 2026. It will be a head-mounted display. Or may have a design like “normal” glasses. Or it may be eventually be available in both. The Reality Pro may or may not have to be tethered to an iPhone to work. Other rumors say that it could have a custom-build Apple chip and a dedicated operating system dubbed “rOS” for “reality operating system.” Or perhaps “xrOS” for extended reality operating system.

