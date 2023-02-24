Apple Studios has greenlit the new original drama series, “The Last Frontier” from Jon Bokenkamp (“The Blacklist”) and Richard D’Ovidio (“The Call”) with Jason Clarke (“Winning Time,” “Zero Dark Thirty”) set to lead, reports Deadline.

About ‘The Last Frontier’

Here’s how the series is described: The 10-episode Apple TV+ project follows U.S. Marshal Frank Remnick (Clarke), the lone marshal in charge of the quiet, rugged barrens of Alaska, whose jurisdiction is turned upside-down when a prison transport plane crashes in the remote wilderness, setting free dozens of violent inmates. Tasked with protecting the town he’s vowed to keep safe, he begins to suspect the crash wasn’t an accident but rather the first step of a well-crafted plan with international political implications.

About Apple TV+

