Smartphone shipments in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region fell 12.1% year-over-year in 2022 to 148 million units, the lowest shipment level since 2015, according to the latest research from Counterpoint Research.

Apple’s iPhone shipments dropped year-over-year but the brand saw its market share increase due to broadened distribution in the region and the success of the iPhone 13 series, notes the research group. The iPhone 14 series launch has not been as successful as the iPhone 13 series. However, sales have concentrated towards the higher-end iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models, thus replicating Apple’s value gains seen in other more developed markets, notes the research group.

After a bright start to the year, the rise in energy and agricultural goods prices caused by the Ukraine war dampened consumer sentiment for smartphones in the region, with the macroeconomic situation gradually worsening as the year went on, according to Counterpoint. Looking at the fourth quarter, smartphone shipments dropped 18.4% year-over-year, a slightly better reading than the record low of the 20.4% drop recorded in quarter three of 2022.

Consumer sentiment may have picked up marginally as the inflationary pressure and foreign currency headwinds receded. Still, the market environment remained very challenging, notes Counterpoint.

