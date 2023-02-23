2022 saw a 13% year-over-year (YoY) decline in smartphone shipments in key Southeast Asian countries, according to the latest data from Counterpoint Research.

All countries witnessed a YoY drop in shipments through 2022 with the gap widening to -17% in quarter four, adds the research group. Apple and Samsung sustained volumes through the year, while Infinix grew the most.

The high-end smartphone (US$400-$600) shipments increased 8% YoY in 2022. The premium segment (>$600) witnessed a 23% YoY growth.

While the region’s smartphone shipments declined, countries like Vietnam and Philippines showed more resilience to economic factors than others. Consumer demand seemed to have been less affected by macro effects.

Smaller markets like Cambodia, Myanmar and even Malaysia declined relatively more. While they represent a small part of the region, their populations include a higher share of economically disadvantaged consumers. The decline in entry-level smartphone shipments affected these countries more than the rest, according to Counterpoint.

Mature markets like Thailand and Singapore concentrated more on 5G penetration and further stages of industrial 5G applications. Singapore’s operator partnership with Ericsson and 5G utilization in healthcare planning are just a few examples. In Thailand, smart factory technology is being developed, private networks are increasingly used, and operators like AIS are helping out on automation through 5G.

Counterpoint says that, apart from an uptick in premium smartphone sales in these countries, there was also an increased focus on sustainability in the form of trade-ins, refurbished smartphone demand and corporate ESG initiatives.

