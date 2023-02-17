The thriller “Sharper,” from director Benjamin Caron premiers today on Apple TV+ and in select theaters.

Here’s how the movie is described: No one is who they seem in “Sharper,” a neo-noir thriller of secrets and lies, set amongst New York City’s bedrooms, barrooms and boardrooms. Characters compete for riches and power in a high stakes game of ambition, greed, lust and jealousy that will keep audiences guessing until the final moment.

“Sharper” is directed by Benjamin Caron and written by Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka. Producers are Erik Feig, Jessica Switch, Julianne Moore, Bart Freundlich, Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka. Executive producers are Julia Hammer and Amy Herman.

