Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway released its latest 13F for the quarter that ended Dec. 31, 2022. The firm showed no new stakes in the quarter but added to several major positions, including Apple, reports StreetInsider.

Berkshire’s filing showed it added 333,856 shares of Apple in the last quarter of 2022, bringing the stake to 895,136,175 shares. The value of stake is worth a “staggering” $137 billion, according to StreetInsider. Berkshire Hathaway began buying Apple stock in 2016.

